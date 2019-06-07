Police seek two men who stole crab meat from Weis

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were seen on surveillance video allegedly stealing packs of crab meat.

On June 5, police were dispatched to Weis Markets on Lowther Road in Camp Hill where a Loss Prevention Manager showed them surveillance video of two alleged thefts committed by the same suspects on June 2 and June 4.

Police say the video showed the same scenario on both dates. The darker skinned man takes two packs of crab meat, valued at $41.97, both suspects leave the store without paying and then the white suspect comes back and returns one of the packs of crab meat and gets cash back.

Both men are then seen leaving the parking lot in a white Ford pick-up truck with a white cap.

The Lower Allen Township Police Department is asking anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information to contact them.