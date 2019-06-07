Police seek woman for assault in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A warrant has been issued for a woman facing charges of aggravated assault and burglary.

Police in Harrisburg are looking for 27-year-old Rachel Santana-Diaz after she fled the scene of the assault at Hall Manor.

On the night of June 4, police say Santana-Diaz stabbed the victim with a pocketknife and hit her over the head with a vase.

The victim received minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding Santana-Diaz’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900.

