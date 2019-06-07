× Sikorsky’s helicopter plant in Coatesville to close by end of year

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — Sikorsky’s helicopter plant in Coatesville will be closed by the end of 2019, according to spokeswoman Callie Ferrari.

Ferrari said in a statement that Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, will relocate production to other sites due to the “multi-year slump in the rotorcraft industry and the need to balance footprint and workforce with customer and market requirements.”

Approximately 465 employees will be impacted by the closure, but Ferrari said that the company is working to place as many of them as possible in other Lockheed Martin facilities. Employees were notified of the decision Wednesday.

The statement added that S-92 and S-76D helicopter completion work, as well as Canadian Maritime Helicopter Program (CMHP) modifications and upgrades, will transition to the facility in Owego, New York.