Vehicle fire slowed traffic on PA Turnpike in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: The westbound lanes are now open, Turnpike officials say.
No injuries were reported.
Previous: A vehicle fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has slowed traffic in the westbound lanes, according to the Turnpike’s official Twitter account.
The fire, first reported around 3 p.m., is at Mile Marker 281, between the Reading (Exit 286) and Lebanon-Lancaster (Exit 266) interchanges.
Both westbound lanes were initially closed, but the Turnpike later reported that one lane has been re-opened.
Still, motorists should expect major delays in the area, the Turnpike said.