Vehicle fire slowed traffic on PA Turnpike in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: The westbound lanes are now open, Turnpike officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Previous: A vehicle fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has slowed traffic in the westbound lanes, according to the Turnpike’s official Twitter account.

The fire, first reported around 3 p.m., is at Mile Marker 281, between the Reading (Exit 286) and Lebanon-Lancaster (Exit 266) interchanges.

Both westbound lanes were initially closed, but the Turnpike later reported that one lane has been re-opened.

The left lane has been opened at the scene on the #PaTurnpike at MM 281. The right lane remains closed. Expect delays throughout the area. — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) June 7, 2019

Still, motorists should expect major delays in the area, the Turnpike said.