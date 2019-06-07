Vehicle fire slowed traffic on PA Turnpike in Lancaster County

Posted 3:31 PM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 06:06PM, June 7, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY — Update: The westbound lanes are now open, Turnpike officials say.

No injuries were reported.

Previous: A vehicle fire on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has slowed traffic in the westbound lanes, according to the Turnpike’s official Twitter account.

The fire, first reported around 3 p.m., is at Mile Marker 281, between the Reading (Exit 286) and Lebanon-Lancaster (Exit 266) interchanges.

Both westbound lanes were initially closed, but the Turnpike later reported that one lane has been re-opened.

Still, motorists should expect major delays in the area, the Turnpike said.

 

