York man accused of robbing $30 from teen at ATM outside Turkey Hill store

YORK — Police have charged a 35-year-old York man with robbery and theft after he allegedly stole $30 from a 14-year-old boy at an ATM outside a Turkey Hill store on West Market Street Tuesday morning.

Josue Santiago-Rosario was charged after police identified him from surveillance footage of the incident, which occurred around 7 a.m. on the 500 block of West Market St.

According to police, the boy had just removed the money from the ATM when Santiago-Rosario approached him. The boy said Santiago-Rosario was “talking gibberish” about a cell phone and stated “this is a robbery” before taking the money, police say.

After speaking to the victim, police reviewed surveillance footage taken from the store. Officers spotted Santiago-Rosario, who matched the description of the suspect in the video, on the 600 block of West Market St. about an hour after the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

When approached by police, Santiago-Rosario allegedly told officers he was “out here trying to hustle,” and that he was trying to sell his cell phone for $20.

After being taken into custody, Santiago-Rosario allegedly admitted to committing the robbery, telling police he gave the money he took to an unidentified man in exchange for drugs, according to police.

Santiago-Rosario said he was “dope sick,” and needed to get high, police say.