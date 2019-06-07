× York man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man from York accused of sexual assault of a child has entered a guilty plea.

On the evening of April 6, 2018, police were dispatched to York Hospital where a 5-year-old child was being seen for an alleged sexual assault that had happened just a few hours before.

York City Police say the 5-year-old was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center on May 17, 2018. During the interview, the child said that “Millie” had put his hands down her pants, under her underwear and touched her genitals. She said this happened on a couch at her house.

In October of the same year, police interviewed the victim’s mother and say she said her child recounted the same events to her immediately after they happened on April 6, 2018.

Police say the mother of the victim identified “Millie” as a friend of the family named Jahmil Jones.

Jones, 21, was initially charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Today, the York County District Attorney Office said Jones entered a guilty plea to aggravated indecent assault without consent.

Jones is currently incarcerated at the York County Prison awaiting his sentencing hearing on October 1.