York man wanted after shooting leaves one person in the hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is wanted after a shooting that left one person in the hospital.

Maurice Rucker, 34, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault, and reckless endangerment, among other related charges.

On June 6 around 10:40 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of E. Market Street near NV’s Night Club for a report of shots fired.

Shortly after that, a victim arrived at York Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The victim told police that he was outside on Market Street when he saw a man exit the building and pull a gun from his waist band.

Then, the victim said he heard shots being fire, and one of the shots struck the victim in the left thigh.

After an investigation, police identified Rucker, of York, as the suspect in the incident.

He is described as a 34-year-old black man that stands approximately 5’6″ tall and weighs 225 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Maurice Rucker is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods.

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Instructions for using text tip line

1 Enter number 847-411

2 start message with – yorktips

3 text your message