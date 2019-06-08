A dry start to the weekend, but rain chances return by the end of the weekend!

COOL AND DRY NIGHT AHEAD: Despite cloud cover thickening back up tonight, temperatures should still have a good opportunity to fall into the upper 50s to about 60 degrees. You can leave the air conditioner off for tonight, but with muggier conditions making a return Sunday — you will likely need it again pretty soon. We remain dry for tonight, but a few showers are possible by late day on Sunday ahead of our next system that will likely bring a soaking start to the next work week!

NEXT RAIN-MAKER ARRIVES: A strong wave of low pressure will funnel a stream of moisture our way by Sunday night. This means great weather for sleeping Sunday into Monday, but likely a rough start to the work week. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue on and off through the day on Monday with little dry time. Steadier rain is likely especially toward the evening as the cold front approaches us. The severe weather threat for both Sunday and Monday is looking slim to none which is good news, but with any heavy rain we will monitor the potential of flooding. However, given the decent stretch of dry weather, I don’t anticipate any widespread flooding issues. We dry up late Monday night into early Tuesday and then high pressure settles in.

COOLER THAN NORMAL: Temperatures over the next 5 days will remain in the mid to upper 70s, a couple of days should remain a bit below average for this time of year! Some strong energy in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep things cool, although humidity won’t be all that low. Thanks to the rain chances this week, we will likely remain pretty muggy with the best chance for some decent conditions by the end of the week!

Have a spectacular Saturday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash