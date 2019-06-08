Aggressive swan at Children’s Lake killed

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The aggressive swan that was causing a fuss at Children’s Lake in Cumberland County has been killed.

The creator of the Facebook group, “Pennsylvania Mute Swans Unlimited” sent FOX43 a tip that the swan was legally killed with a bow and arrow Friday at the end of the day. Many members of the group believe mute swans need to be removed, and that it’s essential to the ecosystem.

The mute swan was apparently aggressive toward some of the other geese and ducks that live there, having killed some of them in the past. And while some people felt the swan was a nuisance, others wanted it to be left alone because they said there were too many domestic geese and ducks anyway.