Cause For Paws run and walk benefits local program

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Some would say, anything is paws-ible when you have a dog. That is the reason why some four-legged fur-ends took some time off from fetching and joined more than 100 people at the 'Cause For Paws' 5K fun run, walk and wheelchair roll.

The event took place at the HACC Lancaster Campus on Saturday morning. All the money raised will benefit United Disabilities Services service dogs. It's a program that helps raise and train dogs for people with disabilities. It also places facility dogs within schools and therapy offices.

Program coordinator, Kristy Smith, said it is a very expensive program to run and the dogs require a lot of care.

"There's a lot of time and money spent in training them, so it's just very important for us to be able to operate," said Smith.

The event had a new activity for kids and dogs this year. An agility course was available at the end of the race.