× Lancaster woman arrested and charged for animal cruelty

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Police arrested a Lancaster County woman for kicking a dog.

On Friday, June 7, 2019, police were called to the 500 block of Beaver Street for a complaint of a woman seen kicking her dog on her front porch.

Officers say the owner of the dog was identified as Ashley Gaston. When the officer questioned Gaston, she denied kicking the dog.

According to police, Gaston told officers that the dog had bitten her son and that she took the dog outside and hit it on the head one time. Investigators say when the officers went to check Gaston’s child for any bite injuries they could not find any.

Police say a video was shared on a social media platform, showing a woman repeatedly kicking and stomping on a dog on the front porch of a home.

Investigators say at one point in the video, the woman goes inside the home, escorts a child to the front porch and encourages the child to kick the dog.

Officers say the video appeared to match the incident they responded to earlier in the day.

Detective Joanne Resh of the Lancaster County District Attorney and police went back to Beaver Street and seized the dog.

The dog is a male terrier between 14-18 months old.

The terrier was taken to Lancaster Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties. According to investigators, an initial examination of the dog showed bruised lungs.

Police say a thorough, forensic examination will be administrated in Philadelphia today.

Police arrested Gaston and she faces a list of charges including aggravated cruelty to animals.

She is currently being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.