Pennsylvania Truck Driving Championships held in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County - Dozens of dedicated truck drivers represented their companies and showed off their driving skills on Saturday.

About 130 drivers competed at the Pennsylvania State Truck Driving Championships.

The Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association sponsored the event. It brings together some of PA's safest truck drivers to put their skills to the test and show others how much they really know.

Drivers took part in written tests, inspections, skill courses, among other things. The competition has nine different categories that group drivers according to the type of truck they drive.

"The biggest thing is the camaraderie amongst the drivers," said Dean Yockey, training and development manager at Pitt Ohio Express, "They see each other year after year. Some drivers make it, some drivers don't, to this stage. You have to be accident-free for a whole year. That's just not preventable free, that's any type of accident."

Drivers that get first place in each category will go to nationals. The national championship will be held in Pittsburgh in August.

The event helps encourage participants to become better and safer drivers, according to event organizers.