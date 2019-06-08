Police investigating after dozens of Lancaster County homes and cars are vandalized overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Police are investigating after a Warwick Township neighborhood is vandalized overnight.

On Saturday, residents in a Warwick Township neighborhood woke up to vandalized homes and cars spray painted.

Some vandalized homes were left with vulgar drawings.

Police say they’ve received reports on Queens Gate Road, Canterbury Court, KnightsBridge Way, Regents Drive, Royal Drive, and Rudy Dam Road.

In a statement Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department wrote: “Someone took it upon themselves to disrespect community members by senseless acts that really have absolutely no purpose.”

"They need to respect other people's property, it's great to have fun but at the expense of other people that's not the way to have fun," said Michael Heffner, whose car was vandalized.

There is no word on the cost in damages at this point.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at (717) 664-1180 or (800) 957-2677.