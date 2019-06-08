Police seek vandals in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for help to identify the suspects of vandalism in Warwick Township.

This morning people in a Lititz neighboorhood awoke to find their homes and cars spray painted. Police are still adding up the total loss from the damages.

There is an ongoing investigation to try to find those responsible.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department at (717) 664-1180 or (800) 957-2677.

Police urge the public to report any acts of vandalism they see happening.