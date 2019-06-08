York church hosts “Stop the Violence” event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Putting an end to violence. That's the message a York community spread this Saturday afternoon.

The Church House of Reconciliation held its 6th annual Stop the Violence event. Roughly 400 people enjoyed an afternoon filled with games, food, and gospel all free of charge. Church organizers said the mission is to unite the community and showcase the resources that are available to help people in tough situations.

"By doing this we are letting them know that we care, that we love them, that we want to make a better place for every one regardless of their color, their culture, their background and that God is always there to help us," Debra Martinez, an event organizer, said.

There were a lot of tents and organizations there supporting the mission.