Bass Pro Shops hosts fishing event for young anglers in Dauphin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - Lots of anglers big and small put their fishing rods to work at the 'Gone Fishing' event held by Bass Pro Shops.

More than 70 kids recognized for catching their very first fish this weekend at the catch and release pond. The event included craft activities and free pictures for the kids. The store held the event in hopes of getting the next generation to the outdoors.

"More and more kids are turning into the indoors," said Bass Pro Shops special events coordinator, Katie Wilbur, "We want to pull kids back outside and get them involved in these types of activities, so when they grow older we can keep the traditions that we love keep going."

The store donated more than 700 rods to local groups to get kids back out on the water. The event will be held again on June 15 and 16 for those anglers who didn't get to cast their rods.