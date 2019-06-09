Dry stretch coming to an end with rain showers returning tonight!

WET WEATHER RETURNS: A big thank you to Mother Nature for finally giving us a break from the rain showers, at least for a couple of days. Our dry stretch is quickly coming to an end as our next rain maker approaches. A few showers are possible late this evening, but most of the rain arrives overnight Sunday into Monday. Our start to the new work week will likely be a wet and dreary one, although it won’t be a soaking rain all day long. There could be a few dry slots especially late morning/early afternoon. The best chance for steady rain will likely be Monday evening as the cold front closes in. Shower chances dry up before in the predawn hours before sunrise Tuesday morning.

MORE DRY TIME THIS WEEK: Don’t fret about the rain chances for Monday, there is plenty of dry time to look forward to this week! High pressure settles in Tuesday after we dry out from the rain showers and a good bit of sunshine is likely to return. We remain dry for Tuesday and Wednesday before our next chance for rain showers approaches Wednesday night. A weak coastal system will ride up the Carolina coastline and bring us renewed rain chances Wednesday night and Thursday. Although again, this is not looking like much of an all day-soaking event. Just a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm possible for Thursday before we dry out to end the next work week.

“COOLER” TEMPERATURES: We can finally ditch the 80s and bring back some “cooler” temperatures. Although we’re not talking anything crazy cool, it will likely feel nice compared to the above average temperatures we just can’t seem to shake. Temperatures over the next 5 days are likely to remain in the mid to upper 70s — a few days of which could even be below average for this time of year!

Have a wonderful Sunday!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash