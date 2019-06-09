× Hanover man flown to hospital after crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was flown by helicopter to the hospital after he struck a parked vehicle.

Penn Township Police say on Saturday night, a 57-year-old man was driving north on Baer Avenue, in Hanover, when he struck a legally parked car on Mustang Drive.

The man, driving a 2000 Honda Civic, struck a 2015 Chevy Malibu and rolled over according to police. The 57-year-old was flown to York Hosptial, his injuries are unknown at this time.

Police say speed was a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.