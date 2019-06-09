Motorcycle ride held in memory of motorcycle crash victim in Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County - Riders came together on Sunday to remember a fellow biker.

A second annual memorial was held to honor Steven Andriani. He died in a motorcycle accident in 2016.

Steven's family held the memorial at the Grace Point Church. The event helps the Andriani's raise money for local youth programs and to provide a motorcycle hearse for families who lose their loved ones in motorcycle crashes.

"It's a way of honoring him and remembering him," said Steven Andriani's mother, Jenni Andriani, "And to spread the news that there is hope, life isn't over when you are dead. You can have everlasting life and we just are looking forward to that day when can see our son and we have that hope and we want to spread that hope.

After a picnic, many got on their bikes and rode down a special route known as "Steven's loop." The route goes through Middle Creek Wildlife Area, Steven's favorite route, according to Jenni Andriani.