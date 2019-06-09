× Newport man dies after motorcycle crash

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A motorcycle rider died after he impacted a turning vehicle.

Pennsylvania State Police say on the evening of June 4, 52-year-old Barry Troutman was traveling east on Middle Ridge Road when his 1999 Harley Davidson motorcycle impacted a vehicle turning left onto a driveway.

The vehicle impacted was a 2005 Ford sedan traveling west on Middle Ridge Road.

Police reports show the driver of the Ford, an 18-year-old female, was wearing her seatbelt when the crash happened. The report states Troutman was not wearing a helmet.

Troutman was transported to Hershey Medical Center and was pronounced dead, due to the injuries sustained, on June 5.

The crash is still under investigation.