Three people injured in York after early morning shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Three people are expected to survive after a shooting in York, Saturday.

Police say shots were fired after 2:30 a.m., on the 300 block of Smith Street.

According to authorities, the three victims arrived at York Hospital the same time the call came in.

The victims were Austin Barnes, 20, suffered two gunshot wounds to his leg and arm, Yarelis Rivera, 19, had a gunshot wound to her arm and Takara Wright, 20, had cuts from what appeared to be glass shards from a shattered window, according to police.

Officers say all three victims were uncooperative and information is limited at this time.

York City Police department is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department.