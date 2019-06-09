Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County opens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County opened to the public Sunday after 6 years of hard work and dedication.

The Kiltie band of York played at the park's official dedication. The park is a permanent tribute to the sacrifices made by all Lancaster County veterans. The project was led by several local veterans including marine veteran C. David Kramer.

"It's important to re-kindle a sense of patriotism and a sense of Americanism in the general public," Kramer, whose also the chairman of Veterans Honor Park of Lancaster County, said. "We have memorial bricks here for example, that are dedicated to individual veterans, to understand that these our friends and our neighbors and these are the people who are responsible for assuring the liberties that we all enjoy today."

More than 250 people, organizations, and companies contributed their time and donations to make it possible.