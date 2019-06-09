WEEKEND ALBUM: Chicken walking on sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not something you see everyday. A chicken walking down the 800 block of King Street in York. The person who snapped the photo was waiting for an Uber when he caught him taking a stroll.

If you have a fun photo, video, or event you'd like us to show off, send FOX43 an email at weekendalbum@fox43.Com. We'll do our best to show as many as we can. It just has to be local.