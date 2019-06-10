1 dead as helicopter makes crash landing on top of building in Manhattan

​​

NEW YORK CITY — At least one person was killed in a helicopter crash on the roof of a building in Manhattan, according to law enforcement officials.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a preliminary investigation showed said the helicopter made a hard, forced landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue and a fire ensued. He said people in the building said they felt the building shake.

Casualties were involved with the helicopter, he said. Officials said the fire is now under control, Cuomo said.

FDNY is making its way to the top of the building. The building is being evacuated, FDNY said.

The NYPD said to avoid the area of West 51st and 7th Avenue due to an ongoing police investigation and to expect emergency vehicles and traffic in the area.

At the time of the incident, moderate to heavy rain was falling in the city and visibility at Central Park was down to only 1.25 miles. Winds were from the east at 9 mph.

Video from the scene showed dozens of emergency vehicles with lights flashing. About 100 Fire and EMS units have responded, according to FDNY. There are 25 fire department units on scene.