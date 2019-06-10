28 candidates for Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship crown tour Central PA ahead of Thursday’s competition

LANCASTER COUNTY — The 28 candidates hoping to represent Pennsylvania in the Miss American Scholarship Competition are in the midst of a three-day tour of Central Pennsylvania today.

The candidates will be vying to win the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition later this week.

On Sunday, the candidates arrived at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Lancaster County, for the competition’s opening event. After touring the largest indoor sports complex in North America, they had lunch at an Isaac’s Restaurant in Mount Joy before moving on to their accommodations in York, which will serve as their home base this week.

On Monday, the candidates headed to Harrisburg for a tour of the State Capitol. They were also scheduled to receive a proclamation on the floor of the State House of Representatives. The candidates were expected to return to York tonight to attend a York Revolution baseball game (but today’s dreary weather might have something to say about that).

The candidates are expected to tour the York Assembly Plant of the Harley-Davidson Motor Co. on Wednesday before visiting the Penn State Children’s Hospital in Hershey.

The Miss America Scholarship Competition, along with the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Scholarship Competition, kick off at the Pullo Family Performing Arts Center at Penn State York on Thursday.

Tickets are still available and may be purchased online at pullocenter.york.psu.edu.