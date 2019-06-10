× At least one person injured, portion of Interstate 83 in York County closed after tractor trailer overturns

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– At least person is injured and a portion of Interstate 83 is closed after a tractor trailer overturned.

According to emergency dispatch, crews responded to the scene of a crash on Interstate 83 Southbound near Hain Road around 1:10 a.m. on June 10.

Dispatch said a tractor trailer overturned, spilling some fuel onto the road.

It is unknown if any other vehicles were involved in the incident, but at least one person was injured.

Currently, crews are working on both the northbound and southbound sides of Interstate 83.

Interstate 83 Southbound is closed between Exit 8 at Glen Rock and Exit 4 at Shrewsbury for fuel clean up.

Interstate 83 Northbound has a lane restriction from Exit 4 at Shrewsbury to Exit 8 at Glen Rock due to damage from the accident.

PennDOT says these closures will remain in place for several hours.