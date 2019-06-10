× Authorities investigate death of 7-year-old child who was found unconscious in a backyard pool

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Authorities are investigating the death of a 7-year-old child in Susquehanna Township.

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Sauers Road Saturday around 7:30 p.m. for a missing child.

Following an investigation, the child was found unconscious in a backyard pool. According to police, the child was declared dead at the hospital.

Susquehanna Township Police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident should contact investigating officers Sgt. Lacey at slacey@susquehannatwp.com or Det. Meier at smeier@susquehannatwp.com. You can also call 717-652-8265.