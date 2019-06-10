× Brazil striker makes Women’s World Cup history in win over Jamaica

Brazil striker scored the first hat-trick of the Women’s World Cup and became the oldest player in the tournament’s history to hit a treble as Brazil beat debutants Jamaica 3-0 in Group C.

The 34-year-old Cristiane, replacing injured six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta, netted in the 15th, 50th and 64th minute in front of a 17,000 crowd at the Stade des Alpes in Grenoble.

Aged 34 years and 25 days, she beat the record held by Cristiano Ronaldo, who was 33 years and 130 days old when he scored a hat-trick in Portugal’s 3-3 draw with Spain at Russia 2018.

It was a chastening tournament debut for the Reggae Girlz, who had goalkeeper Sydney Schneider to thank for a number of fine saves, including a penalty from Andressa Alves with the score at 1-0.

Cristiane completed her triple with a fine free kick in the 64th minute as Brazil ended a poor recent run of nine straight defeats.

The match was also notable for the appearance of midfielder Formiga for Brazil, becoming the first player to appear at seven Women’s World Cups and at 41 years and 98 days the oldest to appear in the tournament.

“Our attack was a huge point of satisfaction,” Brazil coach Vadao said after the convincing victory.

“Especially Cristiane, who the coaching staff has always believed in despite her injuries.”

Vadao was also hopeful Marta would be available for Thursday’s game against Australia in Montpellier, which takes on added importance after the opening loss for the Matildas.

Italy end 20-year wait with shock win

Having last appeared at a Women’s World Cup 20 years ago, Italy made a memorable return as Juventus star Barbara Bonansea scored twice, including a dramatic stoppage time winner, to give the Azzurre a shock 2-1 win over much fancied Australia.

The striker popped up at the far post to head home the decisive goal in Valenciennes on Sunday to sink the Matildas, who had been pressing strongly for a winner of their own.

It sparked scenes of wild celebration as the Italy bench emptied and Bonansea was hoisted high into the air by her jubilant teammates.

Ranked sixth in the world and with one of the world’s best players in the team in captain Sam Kerr, Australia had gone into the match at the Stade du Hainaut full of confidence and it did not take long for Kerr to make an impression.

She won a penalty after being pulled down by Italian counterpart Sara Gama and although her initial weak effort was saved by Laura Guiliana, Kerr scored on the rebound.

She celebrated in the style of former Australian international Tim Cahill, punching the corner flag, much to his appreciation, which he shared on social media.

Bonansea, who had an earlier effort ruled out for marginal offside by VAR, leveled for Italy, who are nine places below Australia in the world rankings, on 56 minutes after a defensive howler by Clare Polkinghorne, who was caught napping in possession.

Italy had a second effort ruled out for offside with nine minutes remaining after Daniela Sabatino finished neatly, but Bonansea connected with a free kick to beat Lydia Williams in the Australian goal for the winner.

Italy boss Milena Bertolini told reporters: “When it comes to teamwork, they are truly the strongest team at this tournament and that’s what will make the difference — team spirit. It made the difference. We suffered a lot, but the Italian team spirit came through.”

England edge old rivals Scotland

England withstood a spirited fightback by old enemy Scotland to win their eagerly-awaited Women’s World Cup Group D opener 2-1 in Nice Sunday.

The latest edition of the oldest rivalry in world football looked set to be a one-sided affair as a penalty from Nikita Parris and a curled effort from Ellen White put England 2-0 ahead at halftime, but after the break the Scots rallied to pull a goal back from Claire Emslie with 11 minutes remaining.

England, one of the favorites to lift the trophy, held out comfortably enough but coach Phil Neville was disappointed by his team’s second half performance.

“We set standards and the players have to keep meeting them,” he told BBC Sport.

“We cannot drop below those standards and if we do we get performances like that second half. We have to be relentless.”

England took the lead courtesy of a VAR decision to award a penalty after a cross from Fran Kirby hit the outstretched arm of Nicole Docherty.

The lively Parris converted past Lee Alexander, who had little chance when White scored the second on 40 minutes.

Alexander kept Scotland in the game with some fine saves, while England also had two efforts chalked off for offside.

But Scotland, making a first appearance in the finals, showed great spirit and gave its fans in the Allianz Arena late hope as Emslie reacted smartly to a Lisa Evans pass to cut the deficit.

“We can take a lot of positives,” said Scotland coach Shelley Kerr, with her team next facing Japan in Rennes while England is taking on Argentina in Le Havre.