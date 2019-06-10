× Bridge carrying Route 625 over Conestoga River in Lancaster County will close for repairs June 20

LANCASTER COUNTY — The two-span bridge carrying Route 625 over the Conestoga River in East Earl Township will be closed on June 20, while workers begin repair and overlay work on the bridge deck, PennDOT announced Monday.

Route 625 will be closed to through traffic between Weaverland Road and Precast Road through July 19, while the project is completed, PennDOT says. During that time, motorists can use Route 23, Route 897, and Union Grove Road as an alternative route.

Route 625, known locally as Reading Road, averages more than 5,300 vehicles daily, according to PennDOT.

The $237,390 bridge preservation contract was awarded to J.D. Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, Chester County, PennDOT says. The project includes concrete bridge deck repairs, latex-modified concrete overlay, minor repairs to the concrete superstructure and substructure, approach work, drainage work, and new guiderail, signs and pavement markings.