Coroner: 61-year-old woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash in York County

Posted 9:45 PM, June 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44PM, June 10, 2019

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old woman died at York Hospital Monday afternoon following a vehicle crash in York County, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Gail Matthews, of Yoe, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Camp Betty Washington Road and Springwood Road in York Township, according to the news release. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 1:46 p.m.

Matthews was taken to the hospital via ambulance. She died at 2:37 p.m.

York Area Regional Police are the investigating agency.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.