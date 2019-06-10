× Coroner: 61-year-old woman dies at hospital following vehicle crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 61-year-old woman died at York Hospital Monday afternoon following a vehicle crash in York County, the coroner’s office said in a news release.

Gail Matthews, of Yoe, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Camp Betty Washington Road and Springwood Road in York Township, according to the news release. Crews were dispatched to the scene at 1:46 p.m.

Matthews was taken to the hospital via ambulance. She died at 2:37 p.m.

York Area Regional Police are the investigating agency.