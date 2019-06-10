× Coroner called to scene of crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. on June 9 on East Swartzville Road and Bill Drive in East Cocalico Township.

At least one vehicle was involved in the crash, and the coroner is on the way to the scene.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.