Former Penn State LB NaVorro Bowman retires after 9 NFL seasons

SAN FRANCISCO– One of the best linebackers to ever play in Happy Valley has retired from the NFL.

LB NaVorro Bowman signed a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers last week, and retired as a member of the team.

Bowman, 31, didn’t suit up in 2018 after playing in only 19 games over the past two seasons due to nagging injuries.

He also missed the entire 2014 season with a torn ACL.

Despite the injuries, when Bowman was healthy, he was one of the league’s best linebackers, as evidenced by his three Pro Bowl appearances and being voted a four-time All-Pro.

In his 8 seasons with the 49ers and one year with the Oakland Raiders, Bowman totaled 798 tackles along with 14 sacks and 5 interceptions.

In 3 years at Penn State, Bowman collected 117 tackles with 8 sacks and 3 interceptions.

Bowman joins another former Niners’ linebacker in early retirement, as LB Patrick Willis before his age 30 season.