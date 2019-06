× FOX43’s 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup coverage schedule

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming to FOX43.

We have your coverage of the worldwide tournament coming straight from France.

Here is our schedule of coverage beginning on June 11:

Tuesday, June 11th

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 2:00pm-2:40pm ET Related Story

Brazil striker makes Women’s World Cup history in win over Jamaica USA vs Thailand 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Wednesday, June 12

Thursday, June 13th

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live 11:00am-11:40am ET Australia vs Brazil 11:40am – 2:00pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 2:00pm-2:40pm ET South Africa vs China PR 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Friday, June 14th

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 11:00am-11:40am ET Jamaica vs Italy 11:40am – 2:00pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 2:00pm-2:40pm ET England vs Argentina 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Sunday, June 16

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 11:30am-11:40am ET USA vs Chile 11:40am – 2:00pm ET

Monday, June 17

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live 11:00am-11:40am ET South Africa vs Germany 11:40am – 2:00pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 2:00pm-2:40pm ET Nigeria vs France 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Thursday, June 20

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live 11:00am-11:40am ET Netherlands vs Canada 11:40am – 2:00pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 2:00pm-2:40pm ET Sweden vs USA 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Saturday, June 22

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 2:00pm-2:40pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 5:00-5:30pm ET / 2:00-2:30pm PT

Sunday, June 23

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 2:00pm-2:40pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Round of 16 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 5:00-5:30pm ET / 2:00-2:30pm PT

Thursday, June 27

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live 2:00pm-2:40pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Friday, June 28

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live 2:00pm-2:40pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Quarterfinal 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Tuesday, July 2 or Wednesday, July 3

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live 2:00pm-2:40pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – Semifinal 2:40pm – 5:00pm ET

Saturday, July 6

FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Live 10:00am-10:40am ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Game – 3rd Place Match 10:40am – 1:00pm ET FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Today 1:00pm-2:00pm ET

Sunday, June 7