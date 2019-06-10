Grab the umbrella in preparation for a damp and cooler start to the week on Monday!

DAMP START TO THE WEEK: The week begins damp as the next system crosses through Central PA. Isolated showers move in through the morning Monday. It’s a hazy start, with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Isolated showers continue through the rest of the morning and the midday hours. Have the umbrella for the afternoon too. A couple isolated rumbles of thunder are not out of the question, but most are dry. Expect high temperatures are in the lower to middle 70s. Scattered showers are likely through the evening and into the first half of the overnight period. Some heavy downpours are possible. Conditions should dry out before daybreak, but a lingering shower cannot be ruled out. Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday start with some clouds, but plenty of blue skies is expected through the morning. The afternoon brings more sunshine. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 70s. It’s breezy too.

COOL, MORE SHOWER CHANCES: Wednesday brings sunshine to start and near seasonable temperatures. Clouds build during the afternoon, especially the latter half. It’s a bit warmer, with temperatures reaching the middle to upper 70s. Showers arrive late Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning. The rest of Thursday still brings more widespread shower activity. Temperatures are cooler, with readings in the lower 70s. Conditions dry out by Friday, and some sunshine returns. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 70s.

WARMING WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend shows signs of warming, and some small shower or thunderstorm chances are possible. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies with increasing humidity. Temperatures reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday is even warmer, and much more humid too. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s. There’s a small chance for a couple afternoon showers or thunderstorms. For now, it looks like much of the day is dry for most locations.

Have a great Monday!

-Andrea Michaels