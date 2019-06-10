Jets’ hire former Eagles’ executive, Joe Douglas, as general manager

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 30: Joe Douglas, Vice President of Player Personnel of the Philadelphia Eagles, looks on prior to the game against the New York Jets during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– One of the Eagles’ top front office men will now be the head of his own team.

The New York Jets hired former Philadelphia Eagles’ VP of Player Personnel, Joe Douglas, as the team’s next general manager.

Douglas, 42, joined the Eagles’ front office in 2016, forming a team with general manager Howie Roseman to fill out the team’s roster.

Of course, the duo helped create the team’s lone Super Bowl winning roster in 2017.

Now, he will become the Jets’ fourth general manager in eight years, and inherit a squad that went 4-12 last season but spent heavily in free agency.

