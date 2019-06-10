× Jets’ hire former Eagles’ executive, Joe Douglas, as general manager

PHILADELPHIA– One of the Eagles’ top front office men will now be the head of his own team.

The New York Jets hired former Philadelphia Eagles’ VP of Player Personnel, Joe Douglas, as the team’s next general manager.

Douglas, 42, joined the Eagles’ front office in 2016, forming a team with general manager Howie Roseman to fill out the team’s roster.

Of course, the duo helped create the team’s lone Super Bowl winning roster in 2017.

Now, he will become the Jets’ fourth general manager in eight years, and inherit a squad that went 4-12 last season but spent heavily in free agency.