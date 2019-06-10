× Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital cited for 2 incidents this spring, report says

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital was cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health earlier this year after the investigation of two incidents, according to a report released in April.

In one case, a patient who was supposed to be under constant supervision because of attempts to harm him/herself was found not breathing after a staff member allowed the patient to close a curtain for privacy while using the bathroom, the report says. That incident occurred on March 31.

In an earlier incident, a patient received incorrect medication — long-acting instead of the short-acting form the doctor ordered — in spite of the fact that the error was flagged when it was entered in the dispensing cabinet, and when the medication was scanned, the report says. The patient was not harmed, the report noted.

In reference to the March 31 incident, a hospital spokesperson said in a statement to FOX43 that the patient was not harmed, and was transferred to the Emergency Room as a precaution. The patient was returned to Lancaster Behavior Health Hospital after being medically cleared, the spokesperson said.

“Regarding the medication administration protocol, very specific action plans to address the issue were submitted and accepted,” the hospital’s statement said.

The incident reports included detailed plans of correction for the 126-bed hospital, which opened in 2018.

“Our state licensure remains in good standing,” the hospital spokesperson said. “Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital is committed to its mission of serving patients with special, and often complex, mental health needs.”

Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital is a joint venture between Lancaster General Health and Universal Health Services, which operates the hospital.