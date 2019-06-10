× Lancaster man wanted in connection to May 4 shooting apprehended by U.S. Marshals

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 39-year-old Lancaster man wanted in connection with a May 4 shooting that left one person injured in downtown Lancaster was apprehended Saturday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to Lancaster City Police.

Jason Paul Garcia, 39, was located in the Millersville area and apprehended shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, police say. He was transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police Station, arraigned on the charges against him, and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, police say.

Garcia, of the 100 block of East James Street, is charged with aggravated assault, firearms not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person, and discharging a firearm within city limits in connection to the May 4 incident, which occurred around 1:11 a.m. in the area of North Duke and East Orange Streets, police say.

A 22-year-old Manheim Township man was found at the scene with a single gunshot wound to the leg, according to Lancaster Police. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the criminal complaint affidavit filed against Garcia, police conducted interviews with witnesses and observed surveillance video of the incident, which showed a suspect, later identified as Garcia, exiting a grey Nissan Pathfinder SUV while concealing a firearm. After a verbal confrontation with the victim and another man, Garcia allegedly removed the firearm and fired in the direction of the victim, striking him in the leg.