Lancaster Police investigating suspected burglary at Diamantoni Family Practice

LANCASTER — Police are investigating a suspected burglary that occurred at a medical facility in Lancaster City last month.

The incident occurred at Diamantoni Family Practice on the 400 block of West Chestnut Street, sometime between 5 p.m. on May 24 and 7:45 a.m. on May 28, according to Lancaster Police.

Police say an employee at the practice noticed pry marks on the back door of the building when she arrived for work. When she entered the office, she noticed all of the patient room, office, and lunchroom doors were open; those doors are normally all kept closed, police say. The employee also found cabinets, desk drawers, and file drawers were open, and their contents were spilled on the floor, according to police.

Police say multiple cash boxes were found out of place, and were missing cash and two Social Security cards left behind by patients, along with a partially used prescription pad.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.