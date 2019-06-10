× Lancaster Police seek man wanted for allegedly punching, firing shots at woman in June 1 incident

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are seeking a 25-year-old suspect accused of punching a woman in the face and firing several shots in her direction during a dispute earlier this month.

Charles Hargroves has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of persons not to possess firearms, one count of firearms not to be carried without a license, one count of recklessly endangering another person, one count of simple assault (domestic violence), and three counts of discharging a firearm in Lancaster City. Hargroves remains at large, police say.

According to police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on June 1. Police say the victim was riding in a vehicle with two other people when she spotted another vehicle that she knew belonged to Hargroves. She parked her vehicle behind the black Dodge Caravan driven by Hargroves, who exited his vehicle and approached the victim’s group. A verbal confrontation followed, and Hargroves eventually punched the victim in the face.

After arguing with the other occupants of the victim’s vehicle, Hargroves allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired three shots in the direction of the other vehicle’s occupants, police say.

No one was injured, and everyone left the scene, according to police.

At the time the victim reported the incident to police, Hargroves was only known to the victim by a nickname, police say. Through the course of the investigation, police were able to positively identify the suspect as Charles Hargroves.

On June 7, police say, a neighbor on the 800 block of N. Reservoir St., where the alleged shooting occurred, notified police that they found a spent shell casing believed to be related to the shooting. Police collected it as evidence.

Police say they’re still trying to locate Hargroves. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lancaster Police at (717) 735-3301.