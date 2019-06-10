× Man allegedly assaulted individual with pair of brass knuckles

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 21-year-old man is accused of assaulting an individual with a pair of brass knuckles last week.

Seth Sweeney allegedly struck the victim with the brass knuckles, causing several deep, bleeding lacerations to his head and face, police say.

Police were alerted of the incident just after midnight Thursday when they were called to the area of East North and North Bedford Streets for an assault victim. Police spoke with the victim, who was then taken to the hospital.

Charges of simple assault, prohibited offensive weapons and harassment have been filed against Sweeney.