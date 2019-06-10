× More than 300 vehicles will be available at Tuesday’s Commonwealth Auto Auction

DAUPHIN COUNTY — More than 300 vehicles will be on the block Tuesday for the June Commonwealth Auction at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania on the 400 block of Firehouse Road in Grantville.

An offering of Suzuki and Kawasaki motorcycles will be available, along with a variety of pick-up trucks, SUVs, all-wheel-drive sedans, utility trucks, police and other types of vehicles no longer used by state agencies from manufacturers such as Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Jeep, GMC, and others.

Vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies will include: a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, a 2013 Ford Focus, a 2011 Toyota Camry, a 2008 Dodge Sprinter, a 2006 Lexus IS 300, a 2004 Nissan Quest, and more.

Pre-registration for the auction is available until 4 p.m. today at the Grantville auction site. During that same time frame, individuals interested in personally viewing the vehicles can do so.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Buyers may purchase with cash or certified funds in the form of money order, cashier’s check, certified check or bank check – made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.”

This is the third of six vehicle auctions for 2019. More information on this auction, payment conditions and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.