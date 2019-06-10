× Orioles acquire minor league pitcher Thomas Eschelman for international bonus pool money

BALTIMORE– The Orioles made a minor move on Monday to acquire some extra pitching depth.

The team acquired minor league starting pitcher Thomas Eschelman from the Philadelphia Phillies for international bonus pool money.

Eschelman, 25, has a 4.61 ERA across 10 starts at the minor leagues’ highest levels in 2019.

Known for his control more than his stuff, Eschelman struggled mightily in 2019, posting a 5.84 ERA in 26 starts for AAA Lehigh Valley.

For an Orioles team dealing with injuries, its possible it could lean on Eschelman for a few starts in the future.