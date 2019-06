LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two drivers were “seriously injured” in a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Warwick Township, according to police.

The crash occurred in the 900 block of Lititz Pike just before 1:15 p.m.

Police say a car and an SUV were involved. One driver was ejected from a vehicle while the other was trapped, police add. Both individuals were taken to the hospital.

No other information was released.