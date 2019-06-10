Police investigate residential burglary in Ephrata Township

Posted 6:49 PM, June 10, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

Inline

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Ephrata Police are investing a burglary that resulted in the theft of houseware and antiques.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours Sunday in the 1200 block of Lincoln Road in Ephrata Township.

Police say the suspect entered the occupied home and stole items including a glass jar chicken feeder, a butter churn, a clock, a sausage stuffer, and a copper wash boiler. The suspect then ran from the house to a sedan when confronted by a resident.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Quinn at 717-738-9200 ext. 242 or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.