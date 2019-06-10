× Police investigating robbery, assault at Lancaster Turkey Hill store

LANCASTER — Police in Lancaster are investigating a suspected robbery and assault that occurred in a Turkey Hill store on May 29.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9 p.m. on the 500 block of Hershey Avenue.

Police say the victim reported they were attacked by seven unknown black males who attempted to rob him. When he refused to give them money, the suspects all began punching and kicking him, the victim reported. One of the suspects reportedly pushed the victim into the soda fountain counter, causing him to strike his head, police say.

A clerk at the store witnessed the alleged assault, tried to break it up, and shouted at the suspects to leave the store, according to police. The suspects reportedly ran toward a dark red van in the parking lot next to the Turkey Hill.

After an investigation, police charged one suspect in the incident: Wandy Germain, 19, of the 100 block of Turnbridge Drive. He is charged with one count of robbery, one count of criminal conspiracy, and two counts of simple assault, police say.

Police are still attempting to identify the other suspects.