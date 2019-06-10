× Police: Lancaster woman used identity of longtime friend, friend’s family, to defraud credit union

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is facing several charges after police say she used the names of her friends — and the friends’ one-year-old child — to obtain fraudulent credit cards and car loans.

Elizabeth Oliver, of Lancaster, is also accused of making a series of suspicious withdrawals from the family’s accounts dating back to 2013, police say.

Oliver is charged with Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Theft by Deception, Identity Theft, Access Device Fraud, and Tampering With Records or Identification. She was arraigned on the complaint on June 3. Bail was set at $250,000, and posted by a bail bond, police say.

Police began investigating in December 2018, when the family reported a series of fraudulent activities on their account at the Lancaster County Red Rose Credit Union. The family discovered there was a car loan and credit card that they did not create on their accounts, police say. There were also a series of suspicious withdrawals from the accounts, according to police.

The credit union performed an internal investigation, and confirmed the fraudulent activity on the victims’ accounts in January. A representative for the credit union provided a timeline of the fraud to police, accusing Oliver — a former employee of the credit union and a lifelong friend of one of the victims — as the perpetrator, police say.

According to police: