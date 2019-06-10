× Police searching for runaway teenager in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a runaway Carlisle teenager.

On June 10 around 2:00 a.m., police were notified of a teenager who had runaway from his home in the 200 block of Franklin Street in Carlisle after an argument with his mother.

The teenager is identified as Tyreke Flowers, 14, and was last seen wearing a blue Hollister hooded sweatshirt and shorts.

Flowers stands about 5’11” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Flowers or the location of Flowers is asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 or through our crime watch tip line.