Police searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

According to police, a parked car was struck by a vehicle in the 900 block of Walnut Street in Columbia around 11:00 p.m. on June 9.

A witness told police that a small, blue hatchback car, described as possibly a Honda Civic, fled the scene east on Walnut Street before turning north on Eleventh Street.

Police say that the striking vehicle should have minor damage to the passenger’s side front corner.