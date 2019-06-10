× Police seek motorcyclist who fled traffic stop in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — East Lampeter Township Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop.

Police say the driver, a white male with dreadlock style hair, fled when an officer attempted to pull him over Sunday afternoon in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East.

The motorcycle is a black in color, sport model bike. It was last observed traveling north on Pitney Road.

Police note that the officer stopped the pursuit for safety reasons.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Wiegand at 717-291-4676 or submit a tip here.