Report: Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins will report to team’s mandatory minicamp this week

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 25: Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on November 25, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — The positive offseason news continues for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins, who is reportedly seeking a pay raise from the team and skipped last week’s voluntary OTA session, has reported to Philadelphia for a physical and is expected to attend the Eagles’ mandatory minicamp, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The Eagles’ mandatory session opens Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex.

Jenkins, who will turn 32 in December, led the team in tackles and forced fumbles last season and did not miss a single snap in 16 regular-season and two playoff games. No longer among the NFL’s highest-paid safeties, Jenkins is reportedly hoping to convince the Eagles to add a bump in salary despite having two years left on his contract.

When he did not attend the team’s voluntary workouts last week, some reports suggested he might be gearing up toward a holdout.

The sense among insiders is that Jenkins and the Eagles will eventually work something out. Tuesday’s news can be interpreted as a positive step toward a resolution.

 

